Samir Nasri chose Sevilla because of "great food and beautiful girls"

Nasri has enjoyed his stay at Sevilla and is back to his former self

In a very candid interview with the Spanish media, French midfielder Samir Nasri has revealed his reasons for choosing Sevilla this summer and said, “It [Sevilla] has great food and beautiful girls.”

The Frenchman moved to the Andalucía club in the summer on a loan and has been an integral part of the Seville coach, Jorge Sampaoli’s plans In fact, the former Arsenal attacker has found a new lease of life since his move to the Spanish club after seeing his time at Manchester City curtailed by injuries and poor form.

Nasri also said Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola wanted him at the Etihad: “Guardiola wanted me to stay, but when your head needs a change, after five years in Manchester - where I had lots of injuries last season - I wanted to start something new and fresh. When I spoke to Monchi and Rami, it seemed it was ideal. I also asked Jesus Navas, David Silva and Nolito how the club and the city were,” said the Frenchman.

The 29-year-old has excelled at his new club and although statistically, he has not lit up the La Liga charts, his influence in the game has been revealing. In fact, his contribution of 2 goals and a solitary assist don’t do justice to the impact he has had while he is on the pitch.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli has chosen to focus on the strengths of the midfielder by moving him further up the field. Over the course of the season, Nasri has also improved his passing and has been an instigator of key passes.

Overweight issues

Nasri, who was accused of being overweight by Guardiola in the summer, has done well to get back to fitness which meets the demands of the Seville club. And Nasri stands by his decision to join Sevilla stating, “I knew I needed to come because if you know anything about football, you know that Sevilla has got the best out of many players, helping them get back to what they used to be.”

And the commitment of the player and the club towards collective goals has benefitted both parties. Nasri is back on the pitch and playing with a smile and flair which seems to bring the best in his performance. And while his initial reasons for choosing Sevilla are indeed revealing, the players seems to have found joy in the city which has made him a better player as well.