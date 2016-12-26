Sportskeeda's take on the transfer rumours of 25th December, 2016

Bacca has been in good form for Milan

The January transfer window may be a week from opening but Oscar’s £60million move to the Chinese Super League has got everyone excited and ready for some ground-breaking deals to be made next month. On that note, we take a closer look at some of the best transfer news and rumours making the headlines in last 24 hours featuring a new probable destination for James Rodriguez.

Carlos Bacca to West Ham

Carlos Bacca has been linked with a January move to West Ham, according to Calciomercato, as Slaven Bilic’s quest to find the perfect striker continues. AC Milan's proposed takeover has been delayed which has led the club to sell their players before hoping to bring in new names in January. Bacca was linked with West Ham last summer as well, but the two clubs failed to agree on the transfer free.

Experts say - The 30-year old striker has been in decent form this season scoring 6 goals in 14 league appearances, however, Bacca has often welcomed the idea of playing in Premier League. West Ham are the only club chasing Bacca at the moment and are ready to thrash out a deal worth £20-25million.

SK’s take – West Ham are desperate to land a capable striker who can do justice to Dimitri Payet’s service and lift West Ham above from the bottom half of the league table. After failing to sign Michy Batshuayi and Marcos Rashford, West Ham could go all-out for Bacca and sign the Colombian striker in January.

Chances of this transfer happening – 6.5/10

James Rodriguez to Manchester United

Rodriguez is almost certain to leave Real Madrid in January

After Chelsea’s reported end in the chase of James Rodriguez, Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid playmaker, according to reports from Daily Mail. The report claims that Chelsea are reluctant to pay the £60million asking fee for the Colombian and are focused on signing a combative midfielder rather than a playmaker. However, Jose Mourinho’s side see it as an ideal opportunity to sign Rodriguez, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford back in 2014.

Experts say – According to Marca, Rodriguez is certain to quit the Santiago Bernabeu in January with Premier League being his preferred destination. Juventus are also keeping an eye on the matter but Manchester United are capable of outbidding their competition if Jose Mourinho gives the go ahead for the transfer.

SK’s take – James Rodriguez is indeed a world class player but does he have the legs to run back and forth to fit into Jose Mourinho’s starting XI? One does not think so. That is precisely the reason why he has failed to impress Zinedine Zidane and Mourinho does not carry walkers in his squad either. On paper, the Colobian would be an upgrade to Juan Mata but the little Spaniard has played well under Mourinho and has even worked on the defensive side of his game.

At the moment, Manchester United seem far from taking a £60m gamble of James or any other playmaker.

Chances of this transfer happening – 4/10

Virgil Van Dijk to Manchester City

Van Dijk has been a rock at the heart of the Southampton defence

Manchester City are close to signing Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, according to reports from The Sun. Van Dijk has been tipped to quit the St. Mary’s in January with Manchester United, Chelsea and other top European sides willing to make a huge offer for the Dutchman. City are reportedly ready to pay £50million for Van Dijk, who was pictured wearing a Manchester City shirt before one of Southampton’s training session earlier this week.

Experts say – The British media is certain that Van Dijk has agreed a move to the Etihad and the Boxing Day clash vs Tottenham could be his last game for Southampton. Pep Guardiola is frustrated at the lack of proper defensive options at his disposal and is willing to break the bank to secure Van Dijk’s signing in January.

SK’s take – Manchester United were the only realistic competition for Guardiola and his wish to sign Van Dijk, however, United look close to signing Benfica’s Victor Lindelof leaving the way clear for their neighbours to sign one of the Premier League’s best defenders in recent seasons.

Chances of this transfer happening – 8/10