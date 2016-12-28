Sportskeeda's take on transfer rumours of 27th December, 2016

Sportskeeda's take on the transfer rumours which were making the rounds on December 27.

Rumours 28 Dec 2016, 09:39 IST

With January transfer window upon us, we take a closer look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours from last 24 hours. BIiggest news of the day has come from Portugal where it has been reported that Manchester United have agreed on a double deal to sign highly coveted defenders. Elsewhere, Barcelona legend is edging closer to the exit as Juventus are plotting a shock transfer move.

Nelson Semedo to Manchester United

Reportedly, United have agreed on a deal to sign Semedo but the player will join the Red Devils next summer

Manchester United are very close to completing a £76million double deal with Benfica which now includes the highly promising right back Nelson Semedo. According to reports from the trusted Portuguese journal O Jogo, United have agreed on a deal to sign Semedo but the player will join the Red Devils next summer.

As for Victor Lindelof, the Swedish international is expected to be unveiled before the new year.

Experts say – British media have picked on the story from O Jogo and it does appear that Man United are in fact leading the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus for Semedo’s signature. Semedo has a €45million release clause and United have agreed to pay Benfica the asked amount to tie down an advance deal to sign him.

It does appear that the 23-year-old will spend rest of the season on loan with Benfica.

SK’s take – Jose Mourinho is getting close to finding the perfect mix for his squad, however, full-back position is still something he is not convinced with. Antonio Valencia has done well for last 12-18 months but with Semedo coming in, United’s defensive setup could get even better. I for one would not go against Mourinho getting his preferred defensive target.

Chances of this transfer happening – 7.5/10

Dimitri Payet to Chelsea

Manchester United and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing Payet

According to leading bookmakers Sky Bet, Chelsea are now 2/1 favourites to sign the West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet. The Express have built a story around it and reported that Chelsea are indeed looking at Payet to further add a degree of potency to their play going forward and will make a £30-40million bid to sign the Frenchman in January.

Experts say – Chelsea are the favourites to outbid their rivals to sign a player of their liking after Oscar’s £60million move to China. If the Blues want Payet to add to their already established attacking roster, it would be impossible to stop them.

However, Manchester United and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing Payet which could result in a fascinating battle to take the Frenchman away from the London Stadium in January.

SK’s take – Antonio Conte demands high defensive work rate from his players and only Eden Hazard is given some liberty when it comes to tracking back their opponents. Payet falls under the same bracket and I am not convinced Conte would want another luxurious player in his starting XI.

Pedro and Victor Moses have done very well from the right flank and Willian is fast becoming a key man for Chelsea this season. With the options at his disposal, this transfer looks far from happening.

Chances of this transfer happening – 2/10

Andres Iniesta to Juventus

The Old Lady want to bring the talented Spaniard and have him replicate Andrea Pirlo’s role at the club from a few seasons ago

Reports from Spain claim that Juventus want to sign Andres Iniesta on a free transfer in 2018. The Old Lady want to bring the talented Spaniard and have him replicate Andrea Pirlo’s role at the club from a few seasons ago.

Iniesta’s current contract runs until 2018 but the Catalan club have given no indication of renewing the Spanish legend’s contract. Juventus have been the masters of free transfers (Pogba, Pirlo, Khedira) in recent seasons and are eying Iniesta as their next marquee midfield signing.

Experts say – Marca and Football Italia have reported the news in last 24 hours but the reports lack the conviction to prove Iniesta will go against his love for Barcelona. The Spaniard has previously stated that he is aware of his contract issue but is also confident of renewing it as he has nothing else on his minds, but to play for the Blaugrana.

SK’s take – Andres Iniesta has been instrumental in guiding Barcelona from the time of Frank Rijkaard to Pep Guardiola and now under Luis Enrique. The midfield maestro still is a big part of Barcelona’s plans and despite the delay in negotiations, one must back the club for keeping hold of their skipper and key player beyond 2018.

Chances of this transfer happening – 4/10