EPL 2016/17: Top 10 performances on debut

Two Manchester United players make the list.

28 Jan 2017

Pedro celebrates scoring the opening goal

Every footballer knows how important it is to get off to a good start at a new club. Putting in a good performance in your first game can go a long way when it comes to earning the manager’s preference or the fans’ respect.

Most people will agree that the Premier League is amongst the most difficult leagues to adapt to and it is difficult to bring your A game in your first match. Less than a week ago, we saw Gabriel Jesus make his Premier League debut against Tottenham; and that match showed just how unforgiving the PL can be. While he had an amazing debut, it doesn’t come close to some of the debuts we have seen in the past.

Today, we look through what we feel have been the top ten debuts in the Premier League. (Note: Players who have played for multiple clubs will be judged individually for each debut).

#10 Pedro

One of the more recent debutants on this list, Pedro signed for defending champions Chelsea on the 20th of August 2015, making his debut just three days later in an away game against West Bromwich Albion.

He opened the scoring in what turned out to be one of few wins for Chelsea that season. Not much later, Pedro assisted Diego Costa for the second goal. The Spaniard picked up the Man of the Match award for his performance, as the Blues went on to win the game 3-2.

While a large part of the season was rather dismal for both, Pedro and his new club, he has been an integral part of Conte’s Chelsea this time around, which looks set to win the 2016/17 crown.