EPL 2016/17: Top 5 assists in 2016

With midfielders and strikers forming a deadly partnership in every Premier League team, there are bound to be great assists.

by Parth Athale 04 Jan 2017

Ozil led the assists chart last season

The Premier League has witnessed some unbelievable assists over the years. The current crop of creative minds on the pitch are continuing that trend. It is the thought and execution of these players which leaves the opposition defence helpless and the spectators stunned.

A vast majority of the goals scored are preceded by passes to the goalscorer. More often than not, these passes are what make the goal. They can be through balls, long balls, corners, free kicks, deft flicks, lucky breaks and more.

Who remembers the second man to step on the moon? Similarly, who remembers the player who assisted rather than the player who scored? We football fanatics do! On that note, here is a look at the top assists in the Premier League in 2016.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne(Manchester City) vs Middlesbrough

de Bruyne has been massive for Manchester City

De Bruyne has risen to become an elite level midfielder in the past year. He is not a typical goal scorer, but his sense of the game and his passing ability is incredible. The Belgian has all the ingredients to become the Premier League's assist leader and currently he leads the charts with nine. One of those came in a home game against a stubborn Boro side.

With the game still locked at 0-0, De Bruyne produced a moment of brilliance as he played a sublime curling pass to Sergio Aguero who netted a simple goal. The pass was made from outside the box on the right side and curled past the first centre-back perfectly into Aguero's path.

De Bruyne's vision and execution rendered the centre-backs and the goalkeeper mere spectators.