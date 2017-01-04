Top 5 Barn D'or candidates for 2016 - the worst misses of the year

Which football misses were so bad we just couldn't stop re-watching them over the festive period?

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 11:16 IST

Some misses haunt you forever!

To say that most people were glad to see the back of 2016 would be more of an understatement than declaring that Leicester City haven’t exactly had things all their own way this Premier League season – it was a pretty grim affair all things considered.

But here at Sportskeeda, we’re not quite finished with the previous 12 months just yet because there is still one grievance that needs to be settled, and it’s quite a big one.

That’s right, it’s time to come up with our top five Barn d’Ors contenders to see which were the worst misses of the calendar year.

Some big names feature in our list, so read on and voice your opinion in the comments section as to who you think deserves the unwanted award.

#1 Milan Djuricic – Lokomotiva

Okay, so it’s a little harsh on the guy considering he’s not a full professional, plying his trade in the Serbian fourth tier, but it’s still a pretty horrendous miss.

We’ve all had our fair share of embarrassing moments on the pitch, whether it’s Sunday League, a kickabout with some mates or a competitive five-a-side battle, a bad miss is a cardinal sin in the beautiful game and while your team-mates will forgive certain things, spurning a certain goal is a little more difficult to let slide.

If you live by the sword, you die by the sword.

No doubt he dreamt about becoming a viral sensation at one point in his life, but not for this sort of reason. What makes his open-goal blunder it all the worse is that he actually shows some guile and persistence to put the defender under pressure before slyly nicking the ball from under the goalkeeper’s grasp, essentially nutmegging him.

Inside the six-yard area, no matter if it’s your first or twenty-first viewing of the video, it seems that the only option is to prod the ball over the line, but somehow he manages to hoof it over the bar.

Some have said missing it took some skill, but he’ll be having nightmares about this one for a while and there’ll be little to console him with his expectation-defying finish.