Transfer News and Rumours of the Day: 30th January, 2017

If today's rumours had their way, you and I would never look at the Premier League and La Liga the same way again.

Serie A

- Kostas Manolas is NOT a happy Greek. The central defender was left out of Roma’s 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria, and his relationship with the temperamental manager Luciano Spalletti seems to have reached critical breaking point – or as agents call it, bonus-earning time!. Manchester United, Internazionale and Chelsea have all been heavily linked with the defender, and there might even be a move from those three before the window closes tomorrow! Whoever wants him will have to shell out more than 40 million, though. Can’t you just hear the cash registers jingling!

- Fiorentina are on the move, as they so often are, and are hell bent on closing the deal for “the next Robert Lewandowski”, Lech Poznan (the guys behind that really stupid celebration that Manchester City once copied for a bit) talent Dawid Kownacki. The young Pole, all of 19 years old, can play as both striker and winger – and La Viola could really use a sensation in one, or both, positions.

