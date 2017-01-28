Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid to let Karim Benzema leave for Premier League

Zinedine Zidane is desperate to keep Alvaro Morata at the club and will let Benzema leave for 60 million euros

The French striker has been off-form in the last few games

What’s the story?

Karim Benzema is set for a shock exit from Real Madrid in the summer, with a €60 million move to Chelsea and Arsenal being mooted, according to reports in Spain. Zinedine Zidane is desperate to keep Alvaro Morata at the club, and has promised him the first-choice striker role from the 2017/18 season, which will see Benzema leave Los Blancos.

In case you didn’t know...

Karim Benzema’s performances up front for Real Madrid have taken a nosedive this season, with the Frenchman finding the back of the net only once in the last 7 games. He contrived to miss excellent chances against Sevilla and Celta Vigo, resulting in fans being critical of him online. In a poll conducted by Spanish newspaper AS, 88% of 20,000 Real Madrid fans surveyed wanted the French striker dropped in lieu of Morata.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid paid €41 million to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais for Benzema’s services in the summer of 2009. Ever since then, Benzema has scored 173 goals for Madrid in 343 appearances – while not the most prolific, Benzema has been crucial in linking up play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now that Los Blancos are looking to get rid, they will easily recoup the fee for the now 29-year-old. The Frenchman is still highly sought after in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea being long-term admirers. The Blues are willing to pay the €60 million fee Real Madrid have placed on Benzema’s head, especially with Diego Costa likely to leave at the end of the season.

What next?

UK news outlet Sky Sports News have reported that Diego Costa is keen on moving to Atletico Madrid in the summer, and Karim Benzema would be a perfect replacement for Antonio Conte’s side. With Madrid hit with a transfer ban, any move is unlikely to take place in January, but negotiations with either of Chelsea and Arsenal might already have begun.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Real Madrid are hardly the most logical when it comes to their transfer policy, but this might prove to be a smart move. At the age of 29, Benzema is at the beginning of his decline, while Morata is on an upward swing career-wise. Real Madrid will still command a high-fee from either Chelsea or Arsenal who will be in need of a central striker in the summer.

It’s a win-win move for all concerned – the only issue ought to be the fees involved.