Twitter reacts as Gabriel Jesus scores again for Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is stupidly good for his age, best young talent in the PL, not even a debate!

Jesus keeps saving Manchester City!

3 games, 3 goals, 2 assists! Gabriel Jesus has been in fine form for Manchester City ever since he made his debut! He scored the opener for the Citizens today and he’s how twitter reacted:

5,000 - Jesus hasn't looked in this good form since he fed 5,000 people with five loaves and two fishes. Biblical. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 5, 2017

JESUS PUTS CITY AHEAD! City fans rejoice pic.twitter.com/mE3FUGTDuc — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 5, 2017

"PAUL! It took Gabriel Jesus 30 mins to adjust to English football and you're still struggling after 30 games." pic.twitter.com/YdyCbeunKD — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 5, 2017

OMG! Not this chant again! (Btw, I think they meant Rooney not Ronney)

We've got Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

I just don't think you understand

He's number 33

He's better than Ronney

We've got Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/6v8gP2gXyj — Plantão do Futebol (@PlantaoFutebol2) February 5, 2017

Q)What's the difference between Moses and Jesus?



A) One parted the Red Sea and the other parted the Swansea City defence...#MCISWA — The Office Comedian (@OfficeComedian) February 5, 2017

HT: Jesus 1-0 Swansea. Nice of the Swans to volunteer for an open training session pic.twitter.com/rhy5Myknvo — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 5, 2017

Gabriel Jesus for Man City:



Games: 3

Assists: 2

Goals: 2



If you're good enough, you're old enough pic.twitter.com/k9YE7MrVC0 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 5, 2017

Jesus providing City with the hope that they can save their season pic.twitter.com/2c01WRTb0q — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 5, 2017

SÓ JESUS SALVA pic.twitter.com/P81I4SOCpD — Man City Deprê (@MCIdepre) February 5, 2017

It took Gabriel Jesus 3 games to adapt to the premier league.



30 games in and Paul Pogba still needs more time to adjust.

— Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 5, 2017

Which Jesus did it better?



RT for Gabriel turning City into a decent side again



Like for the water to wine dude — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 5, 2017

Gotta feel for Aguero and Iheanacho

Kelechi Ihenacho is the biggest loser in this Gabriel Jesus rise — Anderson (@LazyWrita) February 5, 2017

Jesus looks ridiculous. Imagine being 19 and good enough to keep ageuro out — Louis Duncan (@louis_duncan) February 5, 2017

If Jesus carries on this form I personally don't see Ageuro sticking around for long at all. — Stephen (@ShadeMUFC) February 5, 2017

Jesus looks special for city but how can Ageuro the best striker in the league just be left on the bench — Shaun Findlay (@finnerz321) February 5, 2017

