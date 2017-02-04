Twitter reacts as Chelsea hammer Arsenal 3-1 to end the title race
Twitter trolled the Gunners as they collapsed at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea went 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, swatting away Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a controversial lead, as he elbowed Bellerin while scoring the opener. Eden Hazard confirmed Chelsea’s superiority with a wonderful solo goal, minutes into the second half. Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 late in the game, capitalising on Petr Cech’s error, before Olivier Giroud scored a consolation goal in injury time.
Here’s how Twitter reacted :
Marcos Alonso’ s goal which resulted in Bellerin going off injured had plenty of reactions on Twitter
Arsene Wenger was the subject of much schadenfreude :
Eden Hazard’s goal needs only one description
N’Golo Kante is an alien. No, really.
The Arsenal fans are in meltdown...
And even Bayern had time to troll Arsenal
Fabregas’ goal was a perfect microcosm of Arsenal’s season
And finally, to end the night....