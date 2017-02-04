Twitter reacts as Chelsea hammer Arsenal 3-1 to end the title race

Twitter trolled the Gunners as they collapsed at Stamford Bridge

Cesc Fabregas underlined Arsenal’s misery with a goal against his former club

Chelsea went 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, swatting away Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a controversial lead, as he elbowed Bellerin while scoring the opener. Eden Hazard confirmed Chelsea’s superiority with a wonderful solo goal, minutes into the second half. Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 late in the game, capitalising on Petr Cech’s error, before Olivier Giroud scored a consolation goal in injury time.

Here’s how Twitter reacted :

Marcos Alonso’ s goal which resulted in Bellerin going off injured had plenty of reactions on Twitter

1-0: It is now 12 years since #Arsenal kept a clean sheet away at #CFC in PL: 0-0 draw on 20 April 2005. #CFCvARS — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 4, 2017

4 - Marcos Alonso has now scored four goals in the Premier League this season, no defender has more. Leap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2017

41 - Percentage of Arsenal fans delighted Marcos Alonso has scored as he's in their fantasy football team. Priorities. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 4, 2017

Alonso smashing Bellerín to bits as he gets to the ball first and scores might be the most perfect encapsulation of Chelsea v Arsenal ever. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 4, 2017

Madridistas and Gunners know the feel pic.twitter.com/zrvOpiNMCz — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 4, 2017

Bellerin running round in the box until..... pic.twitter.com/GDzcHxTeJH — JJ (@Mr__Giuseppe) February 4, 2017

Live replay of Alonso on Bellerin pic.twitter.com/DJOZPp57yV — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 4, 2017

Arsene Wenger was the subject of much schadenfreude :

When you know #WengerOut is gonna be trending hard pic.twitter.com/Xqtw5EvPaM — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 4, 2017

Chelsea fans now chanting at Stamford Bridge: "Oh Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay." — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) February 4, 2017

10 - the number of minutes Twitter has before crashing from the sheer volume of #Arsenal fans tweeting the FA — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 4, 2017

Wenger be like "Half Time me chai ki line lambi ho jayegi. Pehle hi lag jaata hoon " — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) February 4, 2017

Mental strength levels are looking a bit handbrake. — Sitter of Fences (@sidin) February 4, 2017

Eden Hazard’s goal needs only one description

After watching Hazard's goal...



“I feel like a lightning bolt hit the tip of my penis!” pic.twitter.com/5AWVpACUuq — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 4, 2017

N’Golo Kante is an alien. No, really.

Kante must have intercepted his mom's morning after pill before he was conceived. Lol — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 4, 2017

Kante is everything Arsenal aren’t. And that’s probably why he’ll win 2 league titles back to back. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) February 4, 2017

BREAKING: N'Golo Kante's heat maps have been declared as the prime reason for global warming over the past 2 years by the UN. pic.twitter.com/5roovvMFGc — Sky Sporfs News HQ (@SkySporfsNews) February 4, 2017

The Arsenal fans are in meltdown...

Sell all the players and just hire a guy to go to fans houses and punch them in the face every weekend. — Sitter of Fences (@sidin) February 4, 2017

And even Bayern had time to troll Arsenal

When you're trying to focus on your own game, but all your mentions are about @Arsenal... #FCBS04 pic.twitter.com/WibtEYtVG5 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 4, 2017

Arsenal playing 2 wingers and a number 10 as their 3 centre mids, their assistant manager wants to revolutionise football whilst Wengers out — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) February 4, 2017

Fabregas’ goal was a perfect microcosm of Arsenal’s season

The ultimate shame for Arsenal. A Cesc goal and a Cech error. pic.twitter.com/zQmzRPy9NR — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 4, 2017

3 - If Chelsea played Arsenal at home every week, they'd have won the league 3 weeks ago. Preference. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 4, 2017

Cech assist for Fabregas. 3-0. The most Arsenal thing in history. — Sam (@samuelJayC) February 4, 2017

Surprised Giroud didn't pull out the Scorpion celebration after that. Their first goal since 2013 at the Bridge and it's meaningless — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 4, 2017

