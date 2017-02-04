Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Chelsea hammer Arsenal 3-1 to end the title race

Twitter trolled the Gunners as they collapsed at Stamford Bridge

by Sunaadh Sagar @sunaadh
Breaking 04 Feb 2017, 17:38 IST
Chelsea Arsenal Twitter Reacts 3-1 Cech Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas underlined Arsenal’s misery with a goal against his former club

Chelsea went 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, swatting away Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a controversial lead, as he elbowed Bellerin while scoring the opener. Eden Hazard confirmed Chelsea’s superiority with a wonderful solo goal, minutes into the second half. Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 late in the game, capitalising on Petr Cech’s error, before Olivier Giroud scored a consolation goal in injury time.

Here’s how Twitter reacted : 

Marcos Alonso’ s goal which resulted in Bellerin going off injured had plenty of reactions on Twitter


Arsene Wenger was the subject of much schadenfreude : 

Eden Hazard’s goal needs only one description 

N’Golo Kante is an alien. No, really. 


The Arsenal fans are in meltdown... 

And even Bayern had time to troll Arsenal 

Fabregas’ goal was a perfect microcosm of Arsenal’s season 

And finally, to end the night.... 


