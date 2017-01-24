5 current superstars who could be WWE's Georges St-Pierre

With Georges St-Pierre continuing to hit MMA headlines, it's time to see if we can uncover his WWE equivalent.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 02:07 IST

GSP has done some great things for the UFC

In terms of icons within the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there aren't many bigger than Georges St-Pierre. Obviously the last few years haven't been great in terms of cementing his legacy, but the guy should be applauded for all the great things he's done for the world of mixed martial arts. He's a professional, he's classy and he may well be the greatest MMA fighter in the history of the sport.

So if we try and translate that over to WWE, who are the contenders to be the next GSP? It's difficult considering the two companies work in extremely different ways, but in terms of the clean cut hero there are certainly a few candidates.

Whilst everyone does indeed have a past, strictly in a business sense and as a genuine human being these guys top the list above all others.

That's not to say there aren't more than five superstars that fit this category, either. The WWE is full of young and hungry guys who are scrapping to get to the top, and seeing that passion and drive would likely remind GSP of a younger version of himself.

Regardless, the talent pool in that company is stacked right now and only a few men can ascend to the very top.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five current superstars who could be WWE's version of Georges St-Pierre.

#5 Seth Rollins

Rollins has shown that he has what it takes to be the man

The Architect Seth Rollins is one of the most talented guys the WWE have had in their possession for years. His time in NXT, the main roster and even FCW shows just what an asset he is no matter whether the guy is working as a babyface or a heel. He's smart, has a great relationship with the WWE Universe and is one of the first names people come out with when talking about their favourite superstars.

In terms of the rest of this list Rollins may just be a step or too behind them, but in terms of being one of the greatest of all time he's already well on his way to accomplishing that. The WrestleMania main event, the triumphant return and his in-ring prowess are three of many reasons that he's set for superstardom in the years to come with WWE.

Onto one of the fresher stars in the "new era".