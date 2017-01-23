5 pro wrestlers you didn't know competed in MMA

Whether it's pro wrestling or mixed martial arts, it didn't matter to these guys.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 03:55 IST

WWE and UFC have more in common than you might think

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are two incredibly different forms of entertainment, but they both require a great deal of athleticism. If you aren't in top shape or don't have the endurance necessary to last at the top level, then the odds are that you won't become a veteran of either the WWE or the UFC.

With that being said, there are some people that decided to transition into both of the aforementioned activities throughout their careers. Some do it for the payday meanwhile others just want to prove to the world that they're more than just a "fake wrestler" or a "guy that hits people".

Brock Lesnar, Batista, Bobby Lashley and many more have made the switch over with people like Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn really paving the way for this kind of crossover. However, for every success story there are multiple failures and the guys on this list certainly go back and forth between both categories.

But hey, let's take it easy on them - because in all likelihood none of us would have the grapefruits to step foot in the octagon. So without further ado, here are five pro wrestlers you didn't know competed in MMA.

#5 Bam Bam Bigelow

Bigelow wasn't really cut out for a lengthy MMA career

During his WWE tenure, Bam Bam Bigelow forged a legacy for himself as one of the greatest big men wrestlers of all time. Whether it was his character or general in ring ability, people couldn't help but heap praise on the guy for defying all the odds and succeeding at the highest level. However, alot of people may not know that he also gave MMA a whirl once upon a time.

His one and only fight took place at a U-Japan event, where he was up against Kimo Leopoldo. Unfortunately things didn't go quite to plan, with Bigelow getting absolutely destroyed and submitting within the first round. Following the embarrassing loss he claimed that the whole thing was fixed, although that just came across as a little bit desperate and sad. Poor Bam Bam.

Now, from an old school selection to someone a little more recent.