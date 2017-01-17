5 UFC fighters and their dream WWE opponents

We've all wondered what would happen if the worlds of WWE and UFC came face to face - and in this fantasy world we can find out.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 12:22 IST

WWE and UFC are often paired together in the media

Ah the age old debate of UFC vs WWE. Two companies who many believe couldn't be more different, when in reality the crossover potential between the two is staggering.

Regardless of whether or not you think one is too brutal or the other is too fake, you can't deny that there is serious money to be made when it comes to connecting the two franchise companies.

We've already seen it happen with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, and that feels like it's just the beginning. With many MMA stars in the past noting their fascination with the world of professional wrestling and vice versa with WWE wrestlers, the future is quite clear.

One way or another, they'll be doing business again very soon.

So with that in mind, let's think about the present names of today. Some of the biggest stars in UFC have a flamboyant aspect to them, which makes the potential of seeing them inside the squared circle all the more likely.

There are larger than life superstars and then there are world class fighters, so why not imagine a world where they came together at events like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

Without further ado, here are five UFC fighters and their dream WWE opponents.

#1 Conor McGregor vs. AJ Styles

Could Styles and McGregor make magic together at a future WrestleMania?

The subject of Conor McGregor transitioning into the world of professional wrestling has been discussed for a long time now. Following his interaction with half of the roster in 2016, it makes sense that social media has been buzzing at the prospect of him once day stepping into the squared circle.

The issue remains, however, as to who exactly he would face. Now in order to keep this logical all of these pairings will be relatively even in terms of weight, and we'll start off with McGregor taking on The Phenomenal One AJ Styles.

In terms of charisma, AJ is up there with the best in the world and his actual ability inside the ring probably makes him the best wrestler on the planet right now.

That's where Conor comes into play. When it comes to psychology, the two men would be able to create an absolute masterpiece and Styles could guide Conor in the right direction when it comes to having a match due to his inexperience.

All of the pieces go together perfectly here and the WWE Universe would be dying to see it take place.

Onto a bout that few would have considered.