5 UFC stars who could be great surprise entrants in Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble always includes some surprises, so why not bring some UFC stars into the fold?

by Harry Kettle 23 Jan 2017

Will McGregor be one of the thirty entrants?

As we are all fully aware, the Royal Rumble match is one of the greatest days of the year. Forget Easter, Christmas or even your birthday, because none of them will provide the kind of excitement that the Rumble will. The 30-man over the top Battle Royale is pretty much the most fun event on the WWE calendar, and there's a good reason for that.

Whether it's a brutal elimination or a shocking surprise entrant, you can never go wrong with a bit of Rumble drama. Every year it signifies the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, and that on its own is enough to raise the eyebrows of fans around the world. However, maybe this time round the WWE can try something a little bit different.

We all know about the overblown 'rivalry' between WWE and UFC that doesn't really exist, but what some people fail to realise is that they've agreed to work together on more than one occasion. Whether it was Ronda's appearance at WrestleMania 31 or Lesnar's UFC 200 fight, both sides are willing to play ball given the right timing.

So with that being said and with the January spectacular right around the corner, let's look at five UFC stars who could be great surprise entrants into the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

#5 Ronda Rousey

WWE need to pull the trigger on another Rousey appearance

Now before people start getting a tad wound up about this entry, let us explain. Women being in the Royal Rumble match is something that's happened in the past with the likes of Beth Phoenix and Kharma trying their luck in the male-dominated field, and we all know that WWE has been keen to bring Ronda Rousey over now for quite some time.

So really, why not pull the trigger on this?

It would completely get across the point of her being a dominant Superstar, as she could unload on several mid-carders that are in the ring. Her theme music may be an issue, but if they manage to get the track she used over in the UFC, then a good portion of the crowd will likely know who it is that's coming down to the ring.

Rousey's star is diminishing with each passing day, so it's better to do this sooner rather than later. Now onto another megastar of the current and future UFC product.