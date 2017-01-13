UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Tony Ferguson for the interim belt at UFC 209

The winner of the Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov fight will take on Lightweight division champion, Conor McGregor.

by anand muralidharan News 13 Jan 2017, 15:52 IST

What’s the story?

UFC has officially announced the co-main event of UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada via their official website. It will feature Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and the two top prospects in the Lightweight division will battle it out to determine the number one contender for Conor McGregor’s Lightweight belt.

In case you didn’t know...

With a lot of hype and speculation surrounding the brawl between the top two contenders in the division, fans around the world hope to witness the top two lightweight contenders clash for five rounds of action, as Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have a history of pulling out of scheduled fights, due to injury.

Nurmagomedov, desperate for the fight, offered Ferguson money earlier this month in order to accept the fight, as the Russian knows that a victory over Ferguson guarantees a date with Conor McGregor, currently on a break to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

The heart of the matter

Due to Conor’s break from the sport, Nurmagomedov will battle against the tricky Ferguson, in what is going to be a spectacular all-around display of martial arts. On the back of nine continuous victories, Ferguson will look to expose Nurmagomedov’s stand up game, while El Cucuy needs to be wary about the Russian’s phenomenal takedown ability.

Khabib will look to maintain his 24-0 record, while Ferguson will want to finally earn himself a crack at the title. But that’s not all, UFC 209 will feature Woodley vs. Thompson in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Mar 4.

What’s next?

Since the fight is for the interim Lightweight belt, a five round fight between the two will confirm the winner of the bout. The winner is also guaranteed an opportunity to face the champion, Conor McGregor, as soon as he returns from his break.

Dana White, along with the entire global MMA community, will be there to witness the bout on March 4th. The fight will not only determine the victor between these two outstanding athletes but also decide Conor McGregor’s next opponent.

Sportskeeda’s take

For more than a year, the UFC has tried to put this fight together, although, with the timing of this fight and the future implication it holds, the UFC has got it spot on yet again.