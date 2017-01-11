UFC/WWE News: Randy Orton takes a shot at Conor McGregor

Orton was asked on Twitter about McGregor and The Viper didn't hold back.

Randy Orton is one of the most popular superstars in WWE

What’s the story?

Randy Orton is one of the most popular wrestlers on the main roster who is widely considered to be one of the best to ever lace up the wrestling boots.

Nowadays, wrestlers aren’t just asked to compete and be entertaining during promos, but also stay active on Twitter and interact with fans. While Orton doesn’t spend a lot of time on Twitter, he has become quite a capable troll and was back at it early this morning.

In case you didn’t know...

Orton has been in the WWE since 2002 and at this point is one of the most popular Superstars on the roster. Orton has spent time with several stables throughout his career but often points to his time in Evolution with Triple H and Ric Flair as the most important one.

He credits those guys with not only helping him in-ring wise but more importantly with his character development and ability to talk with a mic in his hand, which surely helped Orton.

The heart of the matter

Orton never shies away from answering questions from fans on Twitter. According to Comicbook.com, Twitter user @Chris_The_King2 recently asked Orton, “do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA a** if he transitioned to wrestling in the WWE?”

Of course, @TheNotoriousMMA Twitter handle belongs to Conor McGregor, and Orton didn’t mince words in his response:

If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 10 January 2017

What's next?

There isn’t much left for The Viper to do in WWE, so what’s next for him is probably up to Orton himself. We can only hope that it leads to more Twitter exchanges with fans like this more often.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Nothing excites us much more than a good old Twitter beef! Of course, this is all just fun and games on Twitter, unless McGregor eventually ends up in WWE, which at the moment seems unlikely.

Conor McGregor is not the type to hold back, so we fully expect him to respond to Orton eventually. Will it ever lead to a one-on-one encounter between Orton and McGregor?

