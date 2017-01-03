WWE News: Paul Heyman gives his opinion on Conor McGregor joining the WWE roster

Paul Heyman wants Conor McGregor to become the first 'Paul McHeyman Guy.'

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jan 2017, 16:13 IST

Paul Heyman acknowledged that Conor McGregor had tremendous crossover potential

What’s the story?

The duo of Paul Heyman and JBL kick-started the inaugural episode of WWE Bring It To The Table alongside host Peter Rosenberg. Paul Heyman was at his vicious best, tearing down Rosenberg on some occasions. Paul also commented on the rumours surrounding the WWE debut of Conor McGregor.

Calling McGregor a box office attraction, Heyman said that it would be perfect for the WWE if the UFC star decided to make the switch to pro-wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Conor has rightly been given the moniker of ‘The Notorious.' While promoting his rematch against Nate Diaz for UFC 202, Conor made some less than friendly comments about WWE superstars.

I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

The entire pro-wrestling industry was incensed by Conor’s tweet and lashed out at him on social media. This enabled Conor to garner massive media attention for his bout.

The heart of the matter

Heyman was all praise for McGregor saying that he had outsmarted everyone in the WWE except for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Heyman stated that the UFC Lightweight Champion has immense drawing power and would sell out arenas anywhere in the world.

Heyman also shed light on McGregor’s antics where he took shots at WWE Superstars. Heyman mentioned that McGregor had smartly got himself trending on social media without even directly taking shots at anyone.

Heyman revealed that the entire motive was for Conor to draw out WWE Superstars and use their popularity to sell tickets for his fight. Heyman mentioned that the fact that they were talking about McGregor on a WWE program was indicative of the star power of the man.

Heyman, however, acknowledged the fact that Conor’s stint with the WWE would be a one-time thing much like Floyd Mayweather.

What’s next?

As Heyman rightly said, Conor could very well create history by becoming the first ever ‘Paul McHeyman Guy.' Paul stated that he was in WWE and Conor would have to come to him if he was interested.

Sportskeeda's Take

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor would sell out any event that he is a part of. But that does not compensate the fact that he has no background in pro-wrestling.

If we wind the clock back by two years, Ronda Rousey created an unforgettable WrestleMania moment at the Levi’s Stadium when she and The Rock had a scuffle with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Given McGregor’s star power is the biggest draw in combat sports at the moment, he will probably attract an even larger audience than Rousey if he appeared on WWE programming.

