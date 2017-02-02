10 times WWE got the WrestleMania main event wrong

WrestleMania is the spectacle that millions of people tune in to watch - but WWE don't always get the main event 100% right.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 16:26 IST

Vince himself will probably admit to these failures

We imagine that booking the main event of WrestleMania is one of the more stressful tasks that WWE writers face on a yearly basis. You have to ensure that every factor behind the match is perfect, from the competitors all the way through to the match stipulation.

It doesn't matter whether you're Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn or Triple H; there's always pressure where this bout is concerned.

So it's not exactly a surprise that there have been a few occasions over the years in which the company have got things a little bit wrong. Some of this can be down to who is in the match itself, or it may just be the way it ended and who won. No matter what the case may be, the end product of any entry on this list is nowhere near perfect.

Now don't get us wrong, we know that not every match can be a ‘Taker vs. HBK classic but that doesn't excuse some of the decisions that were made here. If you're running a company as big and successful as World Wrestling Entertainment, you should know what's best for business and what isn't.

Then again, maybe Vince really does see through rose-tinted glasses. With that being said, let's take a look at 10 times WWE got the WrestleMania main event wrong.

#1 Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy - WrestleMania 2

Hogan vs Bundy just didn't feel right

WrestleMania 2 was certainly an odd incarnation of the event, with three separate shows taking place to make up the showcase of the immortals. The big match was Hogan vs. Bundy, and when you look down the card it feels a bit odd that this was the chosen bout. After all, we'd all love to have seen a ‘Mania bout that wasn't solely based around the hero vs. giant concept.

What match are we referencing?

Hogan vs. Piper, of course. Piper was busy fighting Mr T in a boxing match, but it seems that there should have been a few card changes when you look at the event as a whole. Piper and Hogan had a truly great feud that lasted for years, and having it culminate on the grandest stage of them all is something that would seem obvious in today's landscape.

From an old school selection to a more recent one.