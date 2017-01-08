25 Best WWE Instagram posts of the week

The week that was in WWE, via the world of Instagram.

08 Jan 2017

Streak vs. Streak

The WWE wheel continues to turn, and the first week of 2017 began where the last week of 2016 left off. SmackDown Live continued to be a better show than RAW, WrestleMania rumours picked up pace and everyone was blown away by NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Goldberg returned once again, although this time his return was another attempt to get Roman Reigns over with the WWE Universe.

Braun Strowman continued his stomp towards the main event, Dolph Ziggler finally began moving back towards the heel side, Mick Foley tidied up his look and an old favourite returned to the WWE Cruiserweight Division.

There was also big news coming out of NXT’s TV tapings, as Chris Hero made his return to the company under his former moniker, Kassius Ohno. This is the week that was on WWE’s Instagram account, the best of the best from the first week of 2017.

#25 Happy Birthday JR

The birthday of a legend

Some may say, Gordon Solie, others may even plump for Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan or Joey Styles, but the majority of modern professional wrestling fans will agree that ‘Good Ol’ JR’ Jim Ross may well be the greatest announcer in the history of the game.

Ross may no longer be an active part of WWE TV, but the official Instagram of the company still took the time out to wish the WWE Hall of Famer a Happy Birthday. JR turned 65 on January 3, and you can be sure that there was plenty of BBQ sauce at the celebration. Bah Gawd!