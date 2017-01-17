5 Dark Horses who could win the 2017 Royal Rumble

There are some heavy favourites to win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble but who are the Dark Horses that could pull off the unthinkable?

17 Jan 2017

2017 Royal Rumble official poster

The WWE’s Royal Rumble is a match that’s built on surprises. Surprise entrants, draws, returns, betrayals and most of all winners. Although, the last few years have felt predictable regarding the winner.

Last year Triple H winning shocked no one due to the heavily saturated feud between The Game and Roman Reigns. In 2015, Reigns himself was the favourite and to the surprise of no one, he cemented his spot in the main event at Wrestlemania by winning the Royal Rumble match.

This year seems a little different. Granted, we have our favourites. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were the first two to declare entry and both of those behemoths are heavily tipped to win.

The returning Undertaker is always a threat to win when he’s involved. You could also see main event calibre superstars pulling double duty such as John Cena, AJ Styles and the aforementioned Reigns, who could enter and end up winning the 30-man over the top rope classic for themselves.

What about the superstars that aren’t in that upper echelon? Could one of them be the last man standing? Here’s a list of 5 superstars who could potentially be the Dark Horse in this year’s Royal Rumble.

#1 Cesaro

The Cesaro section is still loud and proud in the WWE Universe

Sheamus and Cesaro have worked the cheer/boo shtick into their tag team gimmick but let one thing be clear about it - it’s not that much of a shtick. The WWE universe is still firmly seated in the Cesaro section. We all love the Swiss Superman.

He has the stamina and freak athleticism to unquestionably conquer a match type like the Royal Rumble. He was the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and things should have skyrocketed from there... but they didn’t.

Cesaro’s career has been halted for various reasons over the years. He had an exciting and successful tag team run with Tyson Kidd as The Brass Ring Club, until Kidd succumbed to a potentially career-ending neck injury.

This left Cesaro without a partner and not much to do except consistently come up short in mid-card title matches. His recent teaming with Sheamus has led to tag team gold but they still feel like two singles competitors oddly paired together without any flair or real connection.

I mean they don’t even have a cool name like The Brass Ring Club.

Cesaro needs to reach that next level in 2017. The Royal Rumble could be that launching pad.