5 disappointments with the 2017 Royal Rumble pay per view

Not everything that happened at the Royal Rumble was great this year...

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 11:17 IST

Lots of outrage on the internet over John Cena tying Ric Flair’s world title reigns.

Another Royal Rumble has come and gone, and just like it is with most WWE pay per views, there was some good, some bad, and some ugly depending on your point of view.

Most of the WWE Universe seemed to enjoy the pay per view but had many questions on how the Royal Rumble match itself was booked.

Five titles were up for grabs at the Royal Rumble pay per view, and three of the five changed hands. As for the Royal Rumble match itself, there was some history made with Chris Jericho becoming the sixth WWE Superstar to last over an hour in the match.

Jericho also broke Triple H’s record for the longest cumulative time in the Royal Rumble match in history.

Randy Orton made some history of his own becoming the seventh WWE Superstar to win multiple Royal Rumble matches, and he has punched his ticket into one of the main events at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this April.

This article is going to cover five disappointments with what many consider to be the second biggest pay per view on the calendar for the WWE. They range from the placement of a title match, an unceremonious way to tie a legendary record, to a couple of poor decisions in the Royal Rumble match itself.

Continue on to see the disappointments that occurred in the Royal Rumble this year.

#5 – Poor use of the big names in the Royal Rumble match

For being hyped so much for the Rumble match, the legends didn’t do much

The biggest drawing point of the 2017 Royal Rumble was the fact that Goldberg, Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar were all going to be in the match. One would expect that we’d get some sort of epic battle involving these three men and the other WWE Superstars.

Instead, Goldberg lasted a little over three minutes and Brock Lesnar didn’t even make it to the five-minute mark.

Also read: 5 Integral numbers that define the WWE Royal Rumble Match

Undertaker did last almost nine minutes in the match and had the second most eliminations, but he was unceremoniously thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns, possibly setting up a Wrestlemania feud between the two.

Overall, it wasn’t what we were expecting. We expected some different types of confrontations, but instead, most of the wrestlers that were in the ring were just thrown out like jobbers.