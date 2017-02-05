5 injuries that made WWE Superstars miss WrestleMania

Who has had to miss the WWE's biggest show do to injuries?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 05 Feb 2017, 09:40 IST

Seth Rollins would hate to miss WrestleMania 33, but his knee injury might make that happen.

As all wrestling fans are surely aware, a recent knee injury has put WWE Superstar Seth Rollins’ status for WrestleMania 33 in serious jeopardy. That injury was reportedly an MCL tear and would knock him out eight weeks, which means he could return just betore the company’s biggest show, set for April 2.

If not, Rollins would be far from the first superstar to miss WrestleMania due to injury, which isn’t surprising given the hard-hitting nature of professional wrestling. Here are five other times stars missed the top event for medical reasons.