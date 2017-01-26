5 Kurt Angle WWE matches that could have happened if he had stayed

These five matches would have been amazing to see had Kurt Angle not left WWE in 2006.

CM Punk vs. Kurt Angle is considered a dream match by many fans.

News of Kurt Angle's WWE Hall of Fame induction last week shook the wrestling world to its very core, not only because the Olympian will take his rightful place among the immortals, but it means fans will be seeing much more of him on WWE programming soon for the first time in over a decade.

Angle left WWE in August 2006 and went on to have a whole other career for himself in TNA. It was always understood Angle would be back in the good graces of the company eventually, but in his absence, there were many matches we could have seen involving the Olympic gold medalist but didn't.

If Angle does indeed return to the ring for one last match/run in WWE this year, the dream matches he could contest with Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler and Rusev could finally come to fruition. But this list will look at five opponents he can longer go up against as they are no longer on the active roster.

#1 Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio recently left WWE following a near-one-year return stint.

WWE is often criticised for its inability to create new stars, but after Kurt Angle left WWE, it wasn't as if the promotion didn't try. Alberto Del Rio was a prime example of an individual that they fully invested in but his push simply didn't pan out the way they had hoped.

Although Del Rio fizzled out fairly quickly in WWE, he had his fair share of great matches with the likes of John Cena, CM Punk and Edge. He worked with almost everyone on the roster, and the matches he could have had with Angle would have been wonderful.

This match will actually be happening at an upcoming WCPW event, but both guys are past their prime and thus this would have been a much better bout years ago when Del Rio was at the peak of his superstardom in WWE.