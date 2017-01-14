5 reasons Charlotte should beat Bayley at the Royal Rumble

Like it or not, Charlotte is the best. She stands head & shoulders above the rest, here's why she shouldn't drop her title at the Rumble.

14 Jan 2017

Charlotte vs. Bayley is set for the Royal Rumble

On the 29th of January, two of the WWE’s most consistent performers will go toe to toe in a contest over the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley will step in the ring with the standard bearer of Women’s wrestling in the WWE, Charlotte Flair.

Many have tipped the huggable superstar to be the one to dethrone the four-time champion.

However, I’m one of the few fans against this idea. I’ve always believed that good things come to those who wait patiently. Titles should only change hands when the time is right, not just when the fans want it.

Here are 5 reasons why Charlotte should beat Bayley at the Royal Rumble.

#5 Bayley isn't ready

Bayley debuted on the 22nd of August, 2016

I love Bayley as much as the next guy but I don't think she's ready for that career-defining first title win.

Speculation was running wild last month that the WWE are planning a Daniel Bryan-type storyline for Bayley at this year's Wrestlemania, something I fully concur with. Bayley is literally one of the most over babyfaces on the roster, regardless of gender.

She's genuinely well-liked by all demographics and has a very marketable look/aura about her. She's special because she legitimately has the look of an underdog, she's not tall or big in size, she's small with a great heart.

She’s something fans can aspire to be and vicariously relate to. She has a huge future ahead of her, so let's not rush her into her first title win.