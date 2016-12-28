5 Reasons Ronda Rousey must move to WWE ASAP!

Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 13:03 IST

Ronda Rousey can have a dominant run as a professional wrestler

As UFC 207 approaches, we gear up to witness the return of the best known female MMA star in the world, Ronda Rousey, after more than a year! On December 30, 2016, Ronda Rousey will enter the Octagon to square off against Amanda Nunes, the current reigning and defending UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion!

Whatever the outcome of this contest, we at Sportskeeda believe that Ronda Rousey’s future lies outside the Octagon, and inside the confines of the professional wrestling ring. While this may come as a surprise to some of you reading this piece, we’re sure this is a possibility that Ronda herself has considered in the past and is a very serious possibility for her in the future.

Here are 5 reasons Ronda needs to come to WWE and leave the Octagon in the rearview!

#5 Her fondness for professional wrestling

Ronda Rousey is a huge pro wrestling mark herself

Ronda Rousey makes no bones about the fact that she’s a huge fan of sports entertainment herself. Growing up a WWE mark, Rousey called her appearance at Wrestlemania 31 with the Rock (against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon) a dream come true.

She said she had wanted to be a part of Wrestlemania since she was a kid, and said that the mega event has ‘such a special atmosphere.’

It is a well-known fact that Ronda Rousey has borrowed her ‘Rowdy’ nickname from professional wrestling legend, ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. When her friends had suggested the name to her, she had thought it would be disrespectful to simply borrow the name as is!

However, Piper gave his blessing for Ronda to use the nickname and make it her own! Rousey even met Piper days before he died in the year 2015 and reportedly spoke for hours.

If you're still not convinced, Ronda Rousey has mentioned in the past that she wishes to be WWE Women’s Champion someday!