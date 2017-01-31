5 Unwanted Royal Rumble entrants and 5 wanted replacements

WWE really should've changed some of these Royal Rumble Entrants.

Did all the Royal Rumble Entrants need to be in the match?

The 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble has come and gone and it has left a lot of fans feeling conflicted. The Royal Rumble Match is known for its surprise entrants and surprise returns, but the fans got none of them in this match.

All the rumours claiming Triple H, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and other legends would appear in this match were proven false and some of the entrants that actually occurred in the Royal Rumble were very disappointing.

The only entrant that the fans wanted to see in the match that actually occurred was Tye Dillinger coming out at #10. Other than Dillinger, the Rumble match resulted in a lot of disappointment from its entrants to its winner.

Many fans were speculating who would win the match and it ultimately resulted in yet another future Hall of Famer winning the match for the second time in Randy Orton. Orton winning the match would’ve been fine if the fans got the legends they wanted in the match, but the fact that none of their surprises came true made this an event that fans just can’t give a pass to.

With that in mind, this article will look at five Royal Rumble Entrants who fans didn’t need in the Royal Rumble Match and people the WWE could’ve replaced them with.

#5 Mojo Rawley

Was anyone hyped to see Mojo Rawley?

It goes without saying that Mojo Rawley isn’t exactly the best wrestler on the roster. In fact, many people were angry when they learnt that he was drafted to the main roster instead of some of the other wrestlers in NXT last year.

His presence on the main roster is not one that people care for and his appearance in the Royal Rumble was even more uninspired.

Rawley came out at entry #4 and barely lasted more than six minutes before he was eliminated by Braun Strowman. No one recalls a single thing he did in the match and people probably barely remember he was in the match.

James Ellsworth was considered for a position on this list, but his appearance was quick and it led to some comedy, Rawley’s appearance led to nothing but monotony and boredom.

Replacement: Sycho Sid

Sycho Sid vs. Braun Strowman would’ve been a great encounter

Shawn Michaels has made it very clear that he has no intentions of ever coming out of retirement to wrestle a match of any kind. His presence in the Royal Rumble Match would’ve made for a great surprise entrant, but that was not a real possibility.

So since they couldn’t get the man who won the championship in the Alamodome, they could’ve at least gotten the man who defended it.

Seeing Sycho Sid in a WWE ring and reminding fans of the 1997 Rumble Match would’ve been fine. Plus, Braun Strowman was only two entries away and an exchange between those two men would’ve made for great television.