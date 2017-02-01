5 ways to improve the WWE Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame has received alot of criticism over the years, and there are a number of ways to improve it.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 11:18 IST

The Hall of Fame includes some legends of the business

Over the years, the WWE Hall of Fame has become a staple of the WrestleMania weekend tradition.

Either one or two days before the show of shows, fans and wrestling personalities alike gather together in order to celebrate legends of the professional wrestling business. There's a red carpet, induction speeches and much more to make the evening feel like a special occasion.

Much like many other WWE events, it's certainly had its issues, from speech timings to fans attempting to hijack the show.

Whatever the case may be, it's far from perfect, and there are a couple of changes that should be made in order to fully utilise it's potential. It's nothing too drastic, and the general atmosphere of the proceedings would likely remain the same.

It's probably too late to implement some of these ideas for this year's ceremony, but it's something to consider for us fans when attending the Hall of Fame.

Who knows, maybe by the time WrestleMania 34 rolls around the company would've made some of these alterations. Not because of this list, of course, but just because they've seen the light.

So with that being said, let's look at five ways WWE can improve the Hall of Fame.

#1 Induction limit

Too many inductions in one year could be a problem

Every year the number of superstars being inducted tends to range slightly, what with all of the groups and celebrity inductions that have been introduced. However, it seems like there should be a limit going forward on how many people are going in on a yearly basis.

After all, a lot of fans have complained in the past about the length of the ceremony.

Having four or five individuals/groups go in every year would make things feel that little bit more special, and it would allow for them to extend the length of their speeches.

We could hear numerous stories about their past and of their legacy within the WWE, give the inductors more time to speak, all the while restricting things so that the evening doesn't run over by about two hours. Yes, we're looking at you, Ric Flair.

Onto a different kind of award altogether for the next option.