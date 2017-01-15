9 NXT talents that could debut on the main roster

Who's ready for the big stage, and who's not there quite yet?

@JamesJVaccaro by Jamie Vaccaro Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jan 2017, 12:30 IST

Who’s ready to leave Full Sail?

As reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer newsletter, there are eleven talents in the“Terry Taylor,” class at the WWE Performance Center. For those of you who don’t know, that class is considered as the one that grooms talents whose call-ups to the main roster are imminent.

The class includes NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade “Cien” Almas, NXT Tag Team Champions D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), TM-61 (Shane Thorne and Nick Miller), Alexander Wolfe, Hideo Itami, Kassius Ohno, Elias Samson, and Tye Dillinger.

I’ll look at each talent and give my opinion as to whether or not they’re ready for the main roster.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style seems ready

This may be the biggest no-brainer on this list. While Nakamura may have needed some time in NXT to get accustomed to the WWE style, he’s been ready for the main roster for a while now.

Nakamura has a strange charisma about him, but he captivates every audience he’s in front of. If they let him be himself, and push him well on the main roster, I have no doubt in my mind that he will be a success.

I am very interested in the result of his match with Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover, because if he loses the title, I could see him debuting in the Royal Rumble match.

Opinion: Ready