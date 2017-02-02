Lucha Underground News: Ricochet aka Prince Puma confirms that his Lucha Underground contract has expired

It's official now. The hottest free agent in the pro wrestling market is Ricochet!

by Jeremy Bennett News 02 Feb 2017, 20:52 IST

Could Ricochet or Prince Puma be NXT, 205 Live, or WWE bound?

What’s the story?

411Mania.com is reporting that the contract of former Lucha Underground champion Prince Puma aka Ricochet has expired. This was learned after Ricochet did an interview with SoloWrestling.com during an appearance in Spain.

In case you didn’t know...

Prince Puma was the first ever Lucha Underground champion when he won the title in October 2014. He would go on to hold the championship for 196 days before being defeated by the behemoth Mil Muertes. As Ricochet, he put on one, what many considered one of the best matches of the year against Will Ospreay last year’s at New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

The heart of the matter...

It officially makes Ricochet the hottest free agent on the market right now, but it is still not obvious which promotion will be to land him. There are currently many options for him including 205 Live or NXT and a future main roster stint. He could also land up in Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling, or just continue to stay on the independent scene.

What’s next?

Ricochet will more than likely be wrestling for several independent promotions over the next month or two before making a permanent decision. There doesn’t seem like a “leader in the clubhouse” so to speak on who will land the talented wrestler at the moment.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For anyone that has seen Prince Puma wrestle, you know that he is one of the best in the world. Before seeing him in Lucha Underground, you can’t recall anyone on a national stage who could pull off a 630 splash off of the top turnbuckle.

It is truly one of the most amazing finishers in professional wrestling. It would be great to see him on 205 Live, but even better on NXT instead.