WWE News: Natalya reveals the reason John Cena has not proposed to Nikki Bella

It is no surprise that SmackDown Live has overtaken its older sibling, in terms of viewership and ratings and this week’s show was not different. This episode saw Natalya take a brutal jab at Nikki Bella’s personal life in one of the most savage promos of the modern era.

Natalya insulted Nikki in a way that no one else could conceivably deliver. The Queen of Harts claimed that Nikki was ‘nothing’ and it was the reason John Cena wouldn’t marry her.

During an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, John Cena insisted that 'he’s adamantly opposed to getting married.' The leader of the Cenation claimed it was the primary reason he and Nikki are undergoing a turbulent phase in their love life.

Just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live. I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f**k and extremely selfish as well. I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.

On the other hand, Natalya insisted that it is Nikki’s ‘beauty’ that helped her bag all the accolades that she has received over the past ten years. Natalya claimed that the Bellas have nothing in common with the fans and slew every achievement that they had garnered over the years, crediting their looks as the reason for all of it

She also admitted to being her secret attacker before Nikki’s Survivor Series five-on-five, brand vs. brand match and stated that she ought to get the limelight and deserved to be the captain of the Blue team more than the privileged Bellas.

