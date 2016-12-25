WWE Rumours: Big E gets backstage heat for remark against Charlotte

Big E heated up the backstage environment with his unscripted remarks on Charlotte

After the last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, there was some backstage heat on New Day’s member Big E for an off-script remark made by the former Tag Team Champion.

As reported by GiveMeSport, Big E made an off-script remark against the WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte which had upset WWE officials leading to the unhappiness backstage.

The New Day had cut a promo on RAW addressing the WWE Universe about their Tag Team Championship reign and their loss to Sheamus and Cesaro at Roadblock.

During the promo, Kofi said that losing the title is sometimes essential and quoted the example of the legendary Ric Flair. He said that “Ric Flair couldn’t have become a 16-time World Champion without losing 15 times”. Big E supported Kofi’s argument with an unscripted remark against Charlotte.

Big E had promptly added to Kofi’s statement about Ric Flair being a 16-time World champion by saying “And that’ll be Charlotte in a month”. The promo was entertaining but Big E reportedly drew a lot of backstage flak over this seemingly derogatory remark.

Fans have witnessed the Women’s title frequently changing hands and the pattern in which Charlotte and Sasha Banks have been trading the title (Sasha wins on RAW and Charlotte reclaims it on PPVs) and could thus relate to Big E’s comment on air.

It is understandable, however, that the comment took a dig at the intensity and legitimacy of the Raw Women’s division that the WWE are trying to project and would thus not be viewed favourably by the authorities backstage.

The video of the promo, as uploaded on WWE’s official Youtube channel, can be seen below. Everything related to this off-script remark has been edited out of the video of the segment:

Last Sunday at the Roadblock PPV, The New Day lost their Tag Team Championships to Sheamus and Cesaro, ending their record 483-day title reign.

Here’s a clip from their match:

