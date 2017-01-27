WWE News: Charlotte Flair wants to enter the Royal Rumble match

WWE RAW Women's Champion feels that she can outwrestle some men in the Royal Rumble match.

by Prityush Haldar News 27 Jan 2017, 14:20 IST

Charlotte Flair will defend her championship against Bayley at the Royal Rumble this Sunday

What’s the story?

The Queen of PPV Charlotte Flair was interviewed by Comicbook.com. During the interview, Charlotte promoted the Royal Rumble and revealed that she would love to enter the Royal Rumble match at some point in her career.

The four-time Women’s Champion also shared her opinions on a Women’s Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte has been one of the most dominant superstars on the WWE roster in the past year, having won all of her singles pay per view matches. She holds a record of 18-2 in her first 20 pay per views, which is, in fact, better than the likes of Hulk Hogan, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

She won the RAW Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks at Roadblock: End of the Line in an Iron Man match which ended their year-long rivalry.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Charlotte sounded a clear warning to Bayley, saying that she would meet the same fate as others before her.

Charlotte also discussed the probability of a Women’s Royal Rumble. She stated that they needed more members in the Women’s division for such plans to materialize. The RAW Women’s Champion confessed that she would relish the opportunity to enter the Royal Rumble match.

Also read: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Matches: Analysis of the complete match card for the upcoming PPV

She claimed that she could outwrestle some of the members of the male roster and put on a good show. Charlotte also added that she would probably enter the Royal Rumble match at some point in her career when she is not the Women’s Champion, and when her entrance would make some sense in terms of the storyline.

What’s next?

Charlotte Flair will look to build on the Flair legacy as she takes on Bayley in the San Antonio Alamodome this Sunday. Charlotte has been a dominant champion, and she will aim to retain the championship in a conclusive fashion against Bayley.

Sportskeeda's take

Charlotte would not be the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble. The likes of Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma have done it before her. It would be interesting, however, to witness how she would be booked in an angle that would involve her entering the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com