WWE News: Charlotte wants female Money in the Bank ladder match

The Queen did it all this year!

Current WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte recently spoke to Rautemusick.FM, where she expressed her desire to participate in a Money in the Bank ladder match. She also reflected on her career-defining year being on the forefront of the Women’s Revolution along with her ‘Kryptonite’ Sasha Banks.

Upon being asked about which historical match she would want next, the 30-year-old Superstar said:

“I think Money in the Bank would be awesome.”

Charlotte and Sasha Banks created history this year when the two women became the first female Superstars to participate in a Hell in a Cell match and an Iron Man/Woman match.

They also were the first female athletes to headline a major WWE event, as the two Superstars went one-on-one at the RAW exclusive pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell.

During the interview, Charlotte also mentioned the next big landmark she wished to achieve, headlining the company’s paramount show, Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida. She further regarded her match with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 32 as her favourite match of the year.

Here’s a clip of the match:

Furthermore, she went on to acknowledge the heart and valour Sasha Banks showcases each time she gets to the squared circle. Charlotte said that she was honoured by working with The Boss and called Sasha her Kryptonite. She also added that she couldn’t wait for her next feud to transpire.

“I really haven't had time to think about it. It was an honour being in an iron man match with Sasha. She really is my kryptonite. I'm really looking forward to 2017 and seeing who my next rivalry is with.”

Charlotte also spoke about the main roster calibre talent that is present in the developmentary territory of WWE, NXT. She gave a special shout out to Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, and termed them as exceptionally talented Superstars, who could easily make a transition the main roster.

Take a look at the entire interview, as it transpired:

