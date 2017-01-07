WWE News: Chris Hero already wrestling for WWE

The indie star returned to NXT just one day before wrestling his first match.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 07 Jan 2017, 13:06 IST

Ohno is believed to be the replacement for Shinsuke Nakamura

What's the story?

It was a major surprise for fans when Chris Hero aka Kassius Ohno made his surprise return at the latest NXT tapings. Although given that the episode featuring Ohno is supposed to air on 25th January, many thought they wouldn’t be seeing the indie star wrestling in a WWE ring before that.

However, as noted by allwrestlingnews, that's not the case and the former ROH star has already started wrestling for the company following his return.

As noted by the site, Hero wrestled his first match for WWE in almost three years during yesterday's NXT Live Event from Largo, FL. He faced and defeated NXT's Andrade “Cien” Almas on his second night back.

In case you didn't know

After a month full of rumours, Chris Hero made his much-awaited WWE return this past Thursday during the WWE NXT television tapings.

Although he did not get physical during the event, Hero instead confronted the NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, hinting towards a possible feud between the two in the future.

You can watch the video of Chris’s return posted by WWE below:

The heart of the matter

A fan who was in the attendance for the NXT event posted the following photo of Ohno on his twitter, mentioning his victory over fellow NXT star Andrade “Cien” Almas:

What's next?

Hero made his intentions clear in his very first appearance on NXT in 2017. Him confronting the NXT Champion speaks loudly that the former CZW World Champion now has his sights set on winning the top prize of NXT.

Kassius Ohno is widely believed to be the name who will replace Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT as the top face of WWE's development territory once the current NXT Champion gets called up to the main roster.

While he is not as famous as Nakamura in the independent circuit, Ohno certainly looks to be the right replacement for the Japanese star due to his work in companies such as CZW, ROH and others.

Sportskeeda's take

With the signing of Chris Hero, NXT has once again proven why it has become one of most praised wrestling show since it's introduction in 2012. Fans are hoping that unlike his last run with the company, Ohno will be given the centre stage on the show this time.

