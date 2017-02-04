WWE News: The Dudley Boyz opening new Pro Wrestling school in 2017

Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are opening a second Pro Wrestling training school in the United States, this time on the east coast.

04 Feb 2017

The Dudley duo are all set to open up their second wrestling school

What's the story?

Bubba Ray Dudley recently let slip on Twitter that he and his long-time tag team partner and storyline “brother” D-Von Dudley would be opening a second Pro Wrestling training school in the northeastern United States.

In case you didn't know...

The Dudley Boyz (also known as Team 3D) have been wrestling together for over 20 years, winning championships in nearly every major promotion in the world.

To date, they have won tag team gold in WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Impact Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and have even held the WCW and NWA tag team titles while they were at WWE and TNA, respectively.

In 2014, they were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and are also expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame within the next few years. In 2007, the Dudley Boyz decided to give back to the wrestling world, opening the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling and Sports Entertainment in Kissimmee, Florida.

They have trained several stars that have worked for major promotions, including Leva Bates (who wrestled as Blue Pants in NXT), Rob Terry, former TNA Knockout Rosie Lottalove, Jesse Neal, former WWE Superstar Camacho (now working in New Japan as Tanga Roa), and ZERO1 wrestler James Raideen.

The heart of the matter

Bubba Ray Dudley (also known as Bully Ray) posted on Twitter this week that he and partner D-Von Dudley are working on opening a second Pro Wrestling training school somewhere in the northeastern United States.

While they haven't officially announced a launch date, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion did state that they had plans to open up the school in 2017.

What's next?

In August 2016, WWE announced that the Dudley Boyz were leaving the company. One month later, D-Von took a job as a backstage producer for the company. Bubba Ray has continued to work the United States independent scene and is current dating former TNA Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky.

The duo has yet to announce a specific location for the northeast Team 3D Academy, but likely candidates include the Philadelphia and New York City areas given the Dudleys’ affiliation with the region.

Sportskeeda's take

Bubba Ray and D-Von are arguably the greatest tag team of all time; in terms of accolades and longevity on top, it really is a no-brainer. This will be a great opportunity for aspiring wrestlers on the east coast that haven't been able to relocate to Florida to train with the Dudleys.

