WWE News: Fans asked about who they want to see go up against the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33

Who should The Undertaker face at WrestleMania? WWE.com asks the fans.

Will we see Undertaker take on Roman Reigns?

What’s the story?

WWE.com’s most recent poll has posed a very interesting question to fans about who they would like to see face off against the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

WrestleMania has been, “the House that the Deadman Built,” so to speak. He has a record of 23 wins and one loss at the event, only having lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com posts a new poll every few days or so. In the most recent one, they posed the question, “Which Superstar do you most want to see step in the ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?”

As of the time of this writing, John Cena led the voting, garnering 35% of the vote. AJ Styles was in second place with 26% of the vote, while Bill Goldberg had 13% of the vote. Roman Reigns rounded out the top four options, pulling in a paltry 7% of the vote.

What’s next?

Nothing is official at this point on who will actually face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. It has been widely rumoured that Roman Reigns will be the one taking on The Deadman at the Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Undertaker is a WrestleMania institution at this point, and his match will be a big focus, regardless of who he stands across the ring from.

It has been reported from numerous news sites that Vince McMahon is adamant about Roman Reigns facing The Undertaker this year, seemingly for a “passing of the torch” moment.

That rumour is supported by the fact that Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker from the 2017 Royal Rumble match and looked down at the Deadman indignantly before saying, “This is my yard now.”

Also read: WWE Rumors: Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns in the works for WrestleMania 33

The results of this poll speak to what a lot of wrestling fans have thought for quite some time: Vince McMahon is incredibly tone deaf to what the fans want, but it might be by his own choice.

John Cena was rumoured to face off with the Undertaker at WrestleMania this year, ever since WrestleMania 32 finished. The match was reportedly scrapped from the WrestleMania plans just before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and Roman eliminating The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble may be the explanation as to why.

Vince McMahon desperately wants Roman Reigns to succeed and become the new face of the WWE, perhaps at the expense of a section of his fans. Aside from Vince reportedly being stubborn to a fault, he’s also known for changing his mind often.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on this situation and see where the WWE decide to go with this.

Who do you want to see face The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

