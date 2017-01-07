WWE News: Four participants removed from WWE's upcoming United Kingdom championship tournament.

WWE updates its participant list for next week's UK Championship tournament.

Two new participants added to the tournament

What's the story?

On January 6th, 2017, the WWE released an updated the list of pro-wrestlers scheduled to participate in the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament. However, it seems that some of the pro-wrestlers who were featured previously in the tournament are now missing in the updated list.

The pro-wrestlers who are not featured anymore are; Tiger Ali, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan, and Jack Starz.

In case you didn't know

On December 15th, 2016, the WWE, in a press conference led by Triple H and William Regal at London's O2 Arena, announced their inaugural tournament to crown the very first WWE United Kingdom Champion.

The two-day tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on the 14th and 15th of January. Veteran commentator Michael Cole will be conducting the commentary alongside Ring of Honor legend Nigel McGuinness.

The tournament will be aired live on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

According to officials from the WWE, this tournament was a project-in-development since several years. Triple H, Vice-President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative said that the WWE's UK audience deserve a champion of their own.

What's next?

On January the 6th, 2017, the WWE released the updated list of pro-wrestlers scheduled to participate in the tournament, and they are as follows:

* Danny Burch

* Mark Andrews

* Roy Johnson

* Dan Moloney

* Joseph Conners

* Tyson T-Bone

* James Drake

* Tyler Bate

* Sam Gradwell

* Jordan Devlin

* Wolfgang

* Pete Dunne

* HC Dyer

* Trent Seven

* Saxon Huxley

TNA's Mark Andrews and former NXT Superstar Danny Birch are the two new pro-wrestlers added to the roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

Featuring some of the best indie talent that the UK has to offer, it will be interesting to see how this tournament plays off. As of now, the updated list mentioned above is the finalised list according to the WWE, however, if there are any changes made prior, we’ll be sure to update it.

