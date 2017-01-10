WWE News: Kenny Omega responds to John Cena's Instagram post

Kenny Omega provides his first response to John Cena posting a picture of him on Instagram.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Jan 2017, 03:21 IST

Kenny Omega responded to John Cena’s Instagram post as speculation ramps up.

What’s the story?

Kenny Omega was interview by Sports Illustrated, talking about his announcement to take some time off from wrestling and re-assess his situation. Within the article, he responds to John Cena posting Kenny’s photo on Instagram with the following quote:

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena took to Instagram to post the following picture yesterday, January 8th. There was no description in with the photo, so we don’t know the purpose of the post. Cena does like to rile up the internet though with random photos that don’t necessarily mean breaking news, so basically take the following picture with a grain of salt.

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

The heart of the matter...

Kenny Omega had a match of the year candidate with Kazuchika Okada in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show, Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week. While Omega fell short of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career, many speculate he could jump to the WWE, but his heart is definitely in Japan as well.

What’s next?

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has reported that Kenny Omega’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling ends on January 31st. It is anyone’s guess as to what side Omega is leaning towards. He’s said in the past that he wouldn’t mind being known as the greatest that never stepped foot in the WWE, but he’s also got some great friends in the WWE with AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to name a few.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As a huge Kenny Omega fan, we would selfishly love to see Kenny Omega in the WWE. Just watching the video below of Omega competing against Xavier Woods is enough to show you how entertaining a feud would be with the New Day. On top of that, there are four key Bullet Club members on the roster with Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Omega signing with the WWE could eventually lead to the Young Bucks following a couple years later.