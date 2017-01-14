WWE News: Latest betting odds predict neither Brock Lesnar nor Goldberg will win The Royal Rumble

Predicting the winner of this year's Royal Rumble is getting more and more difficult.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 14 Jan 2017, 14:33 IST

While they may help to create the hype for the event, either of them winning will affect the younger stars big time

What’s the story

WWE’s annual extravaganza is just around the corner. With a heavily stacked card being announced for the Rumble, several expect one of the icons that have been announced for the event to win it. But it looks like that may not be the case at this year’s Rumble.

WWELeaks has recently revealed the latest betting odds concerning the event. And if odds are to be believed, then neither Lesnar nor Goldberg will win this year’s Royal Rumble. The latest betting odds are heavily stacked against the duo who were the first to announce their entrance into the grand event.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg successfully returned from his retirement at Survivor Series and shocked the entire WWE Universe by slaying the Beast Incarnate in just under two minutes.

Goldberg announced his intention to enter the Royal Rumble the next night on Raw, much to the shock of the WWE Universe, and stated that his road to one last title run would start at the Royal Rumble.

After the humiliating defeat at the hands of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman stated that Lesnar is out for blood. He announced that Lesnar will also enter the Royal Rumble if Goldberg is going to enter in it.

Soon, several WWE Superstars announced their intention to enter the Royal Rumble starting with legendary Chris Jericho. Last week on Raw, The Undertaker returned to the flagship show and announced that he too, is entering the Rumble.

The heart of the matter

With such a heavily star studded card on paper, WWE is surely bound to put on a great event. But, the biggest question in the minds of fans is who is going to win it.

The betting odds are a factor one considers when predicting the winner of a match. The dirt sheets have quite a good access to the internal workings of WWE and often they stumble upon the winner even before WWE officials make an official decision.

WWELeaks recently revealed that there is a betting odd of 5/4 for either Brock Lesnar or Goldberg being in the last four. The odds predict that neither of these superstars will be winning the event. Rumours suggest that WWE intends to let Goldberg have a full entrance at the event with him being the first entrant.

And if one believes that, the chance of Goldberg being in the last four are very slim. Most likely, both Superstars will be eliminated in the middle of the match.

What next?

Next week on Raw, Brock Lesnar will return to WWE programming after his humiliating loss at the hands of Goldberg at Survivor Series.

WWE will look to make Brock Lesnar look strong during next week’s Raw to create a huge momentum for him heading into Royal Rumble and create much hype about the event. We can also expect WWE to tease us with some potential feuds before the night is over.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Having a part-time wrestler win the grand event could surely impact WWE’s current goal of producing top-tier stars using the younger generation. On the other hand, if WWE has a returning Finn Balor or debuting Samoa Joe as a winner, it would create much more intrigue heading into WrestleMania.

As of now, nothing is clear as to what the main event of WrestleMania will be and all we can do is wait and watch.

