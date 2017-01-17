WWE News: New entrants for the Royal Rumble match revealed

There are now fifteen confirmed participants in the Royal Rumble match.

17 Jan 2017

Who else will be revealed as an entrant in the Royal Rumble Match?

What’s the Story?

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE revealed information about the members of the tag team division entering the Royal Rumble Match.

The Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus, as well as the members of The New Day, will all enter the Royal Rumble Match. This makes 15 announced entrants so far for the 2017 Royal Rumble that will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In case you didn’t know...

Wrestlers have been announcing their entries in the Royal Rumble match dating as far back as November. Goldberg came out celebrating his victory over Brock Lesnar and announced that he would be pursuing a title run, beginning at the Royal Rumble match.

The following week, Paul Heyman made an announcement on behalf of Brock Lesnar that he would be entering the Rumble match as well.

No other Royal Rumble entrants were announced until the first Raw of the new year when The New Day, Chris Jericho, and Braun Strowman announced their entries into the match as well.

The other confirmed entries so far are Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Sheamus who had all announced their entries in the weeks following the first Raw of 2017.

Of these entries, only Xavier Woods and Braun Strowman are new participants. This also marks the first time that The New Day will be participating in the Rumble as a group.

The heart of the matter

The WWE is stacking the deck for the 2017 Royal Rumble. With Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker announcing their respective entries into the match, this year’s Rumble may be one of the most star-studded ones in recent memory.

This entry of Cesaro and Sheamus could indicate the two not having a match for their championships, but this wouldn’t be the first time wrestlers have matches early on in the show and also go on to compete in the Rumble.

What’s Next?

With only two weeks left until the Royal Rumble show, the WWE will only have time for a few more wrestlers to announce their presence for the Rumble match.

This week’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s Raw and SmackDown episodes will likely be the last opportunities wrestlers will have to enter the Rumble match excluding a qualifying match on the pre-show similar to the one last year which was won by Mark Henry and Jack Swagger.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The past couple of Royal Rumble matches have been viewed as disappointments by the fans. Many fans have claimed that either the wrong wrestler won or the match was filled with uninteresting participants, which contributed to the fans’ displeasure with the event.

This year, however, the WWE has a clean slate with the Rumble with the possibility of a new winner.

Many wrestlers that fans have pegged to win the match include The Undertaker, Chris Jericho and Finn Bálor, who could return early from his shoulder injury.

Could The Demon or The Deadman walk away the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble Match?

Any of these matches could make for some interesting encounters at WrestleMania this year and the fans would probably approve of all three.

The WWE has a chance to send the fans home happy following the Royal Rumble show and it would be in their best interests to do so by booking the show correctly.

