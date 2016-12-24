WWE News: NXT Superstar Liv Morgan advertised for RAW Live event

NXT’s Liv Morgan has been garnering a lot of attention in WWE’s developmental territory

Liv Morgan (real name Gionna Jene Daddio) has been lighting up Wednesday nights in WWE’s developmental territory – NXT – since her first televised appearance in October 2014. She made her in-ring debut on the November 4th episode of NXT, losing to Eva Marie.

Currently, she is finishing off a feud with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, but she seems to have caught the eye of the WWE main roster.

Rumours began to circulate in November that Liv Morgan may participate in live events over the festive period. It has now been confirmed that Morgan will appear, alongside a whole host of WWE main roster stars, at the live event hosted at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York on December 28th 2016.

The live event itself is being advertised as a RAW exclusive event. Morgan will be teaming with Bayley and Alicia Fox against a team of Emma, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax in a six-woman tag match.

In terms of the event itself, WWE have announced that they are pulling a Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair match from the card entirely. Recent-returnee Neville, current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and Curtis Axel have all recently been added to the match card, with them taking part in a 12-man tag team match.

Morgan will be sharing the ring with ex-NXT roster mate Bayley

The full match card for the live event is as follows;

Champion vs. Champion Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho

Fatal Four Way RAW Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Anderson & Gallows

Body Slam Challenge: The Big Show vs. Braun Strowman

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Twelve-Man Tag Team Match: Rich Swann, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, Darren Young w/ Bob Backlund vs. Neville, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, Primo, Epico

Six-Woman Tag Team Match – Liv Morgan, Alicia Fox & Bayley vs. Emmaline, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax

Singles Match – Neville vs. Bo Dallas

Though it is believed that Morgan will work the remainder of the RAW events during the WWE Holiday Tour, it is unlikely that it will result in a full-time call-up to the main roster, as WWE often place NXT talents into Live Events.

Be that as it may, it is still great news for Liv Morgan, who is a self-professed pro wrestling fanatic and who cites Lita as her main influence. This could, potentially, be the leg-up that she needs to make a serious case for a full-time call-up.

