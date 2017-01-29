WWE News: NXT Tapings Spoilers from before TakeOver: San Antonio

Partial results for the first episode of NXT Television following TakeOver: San Antonio.

Spoilers for February 1st episode, filmed before NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

As has become customary, the next episode of NXT was taped from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio before NXT Takeover: San Antonio began. Here are the spoilers.

Ever since the first TakeOver event happened outside of Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, NXT has made a habit of taping a few matches for the first episode following the TakeOver event in order to allow them to tape subsequent episodes, usually on the night that the said episode airs.

The following are spoilers from the February 1st edition of NXT:

(1) Ember Moon defeated Aliyah

Big pop for Ember. Hot crowd, okay match. Ember wins with the Eclipse for a big pop.

After the match, Ember helps Aliyah up and gives her a handshake and a hug, much like she had done with Liv Morgan on the January 25th episode of NXT.

(2) WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Oney Lorcan

Nice reaction for Bate, good match. “10” chants break out as Tyler does the airplane spin to a big reaction.

Nice spot where Oney nails a running uppercut, but Tyler bounces off the ropes and hits his wheel kick. Tyler gets the win with the Tyler Driver 97.

(3) No Way Jose defeated Elias Samson

Massive heat for The Drifter. Elias starts to sing a song, but Jose's music cuts him off to a pop. The crowd was really into Jose and he picks up the win with the pop-up punch. Solid match.

The next set of tapings for NXT are scheduled on Wednesday, February 1st from the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

These spoilers are for the first episode of NXT television following the TakeOver special. Nothing incredibly consequential happened and there are plenty of interesting questions to be answered as we move forward on the road to Takeover: Orlando on WrestleMania weekend.

Will we actually get a match between Ember Moon and Asuka set up for the Takeover event on WrestleMania weekend? Will No Way Jose move past feuding with Elias Samson and get into a more prominent feud on the subsequent weeks of NXT television?

Does this mean the beginning of Tyler Bate in NXT, as well as possibly other competitors from the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament? or was this just a one-off appearance?

