WWE News: Roman Reigns believes that he is the flag-bearer of the new generation

'The Big Dog' claims that he owns the yard in the New Era.

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Jan 2017, 16:44 IST

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN’s First Take for an interview. Ahead of his clash at the Royal Rumble, Reigns claimed that he is the leader of the new generation that has taken over the WWE.

Reigns also spoke about the transition of the WWE from the Attitude Era to a more subdued PG Era.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns is a three-time World Champion and a Royal Rumble winner. He has been booked as the main event star for the better part of three years now.

Reigns has been the primary focus of WWE programming and is expected to emerge out of the Royal Rumble as the new WWE Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns is one of the many refreshing faces on the current WWE roster. WWE is currently undergoing a significant change with the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and many others leading the charge.

Roman may not be the crowd favourite at the moment, but he still believes that he is a main event talent in the New Era. He said:

“I love it. I feel like I’m leading the new generation at this point. And that’s what life is all about, growing and changing and growing pains.”

Reigns also pointed out that the PG content of WWE was in fact in the best interests of the millions of families watching worldwide. He stated that being a family man, he did not want his children to watch anything obscene on TV either.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will take on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. Reigns will finally have Owens all to himself in a No DQ match, with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage.

Sportskeeda's Take

Roman is probably right about being a top star in the company. He may not be the crowd favourite, but Vince McMahon seems to like him and has time and again pushed him to the stars despite the WWE Universe’s vehement protests.

The hope has always been that the crowds will eventually warm up to Roman Reigns. While that has not happened yet, Reigns will have another opportunity at the Royal Rumble to turn the tide in his favour.

