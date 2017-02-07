WWE News: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Fastlane

The Big Dog is set to take on the Monster Among Men.

WWE Fastlane has another match added to it

What’s the story?

It was announced on Raw tonight, courtesy General Manager Mick Foley, that Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman at the last pay-per-view stop on the Road to Wrestlemania, WWE Fastlane.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman and Reigns have been interfering in each other’s business recently. Strowman cost Reigns the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, interfering in his No Disqualification match with Kevin Owens.

The next night on Raw, Roman returned the favour by costing Braun Strowman the WWE Universal Championship in his match against Kevin Owens as well.

The heart of the matter

Right after he destroyed four opponents in a four-on-one handicap match, Braun Strowman immediately went to the back in search of Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. The monster among men found the WWE Hall of Famer backstage and told him that he was sick and tired of not having a challenge.

Foley asked the behemoth what more could he want after facing four men at the same time and Braun replied that he wanted to face everyone. Foley then told Strowman that he would get an apt challenge at WWE Fastlane in the form of Roman Reigns.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman will face Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane on March 5th, from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sportskeeda’s take

This match has been built for quite some time, and it’s abundantly clear that WWE is ready to pull the trigger on it now.

Given Roman’s rumoured match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania this year, we expect that the Deadman may make his presence felt during this match.

Roman Reigns had eliminated The Undertaker from the 2017 Royal Rumble match. The Deadman may decide to seek out revenge on The Big Dog for dashing his hopes at a WrestleMania championship match.

More notably, after eliminating The Undertaker, Roman Reigns had looked down at the Deadman and had exclaimed that “This is my yard now” to the retreating veteran. This plays back to the fact that The Undertaker would regularly call the squared circle his yard during his “Big Evil” run as a heel biker.

Regardless of what happens, this match is a must-watch match, as are all the matches for the Fastlane pay-per-view, since it’s the last pay-per-view on the Road to WrestleMania and is looking pretty stacked already.

