WWE News: Sami Zayn mocked by Kevin Owens on Twitter

Zayn was celebrating his anniversary on Twitter when KO decided to mock him.

Friends-turned-foes, KO and Sami

What’s the story?

Sami Zayn celebrated an anniversary yesterday. Four years back, on 4th February 2013, Zayn had walked through the doors of WWE’s Performance Centre for his very first day at the company.

Gradually, he rose through the ranks of NXT and over the last year, has become a staple on WWE TV.

He took to Twitter to announce his anniversary earlier today, reflecting how he went in for his first job with WWE. Kevin Owens, of course, did not miss the opportunity to put one past his long-time rival as he mocked him with a response of his own.

4 years ago today, I went in for my first day on the job with @WWE. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) February 5, 2017

Also, 10 years ago, you spat on your own wrist. Remember that! https://t.co/aPEbvQa6De — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Zayn and Owens are no strangers to one another. They both grew up in Canada and worked the independent scene in their early years. El Generico and Kevin Steen, as they were known back then, were the stars of independent promotions like Ring of Honor.

However, their relationship took a bitter turn as they engaged in a rivalry in early 2016. The pair went on to battle for months on RAW. The match at WWE Battleground PPV between the two was one of the best matches of 2016.

The heart of the matter

Only last month Owens had said how he would like to rekindle the feud with his former rival. And if the tweets account for anything, it definitely looks like things are headed that way.

Today’s incident was not the first time that Owens had mocked Zayn over Twitter. The day before the aforementioned tweets, KO had replied to one of Zayn’s tweets and had made fun of him for spitting on his own wrist. The exchange was as follows:

- Main-evented Raw

- Beat Seth Rollins

- Lasted 47 mins. in a stacked Royal Rumble

- Beat Chris Jericho



The last 3 weeks have been good! — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) February 4, 2017

What about the time years ago in Europe when you tried to spit in the water off that bridge but ended up spitting on your own wrist instead? https://t.co/XsaZ6iISqS — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 4, 2017

What’s next?

If rumours are to be believed, then the next Universal Title feud could very well go down between these two former NXT rivals.

Now that Owens is left without an opponent, the feud could find its way to WWE TV sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s take

Owens has always had the one-upmanship attitude towards his friend-turned-foe. They have put on some classic matches whenever they have shared the ring. Fans of professional wrestling can only hope that these two will be feuding forever!

