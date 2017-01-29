WWE News: Seth Rollins hijacks NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, calls out Triple H

The Architect takes the matter into his own hands.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 29 Jan 2017, 09:50 IST

The Architect hijacks TakeOver to call out The Game

What’s the story?

The architect Seth Rollins has been hell-bent on getting his hands on Triple H for the last few months.

And it looks like he has taken the matter into his own hands and has decided to beard the lion in his own den. Seth Rollins hijacked NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and demanded that Triple H come out and face him.

In case you didn’t know...

The rivalry between Rollins and Triple H started when Triple H pedigreed Rollins and allowed Owens to win the WWE Universal Championship a few months ago on Raw. An irate Seth Rollins has been taking shots at Triple H ever since.

The Game has been unmoved by Rollins’ demands to appear in person on Raw.

Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins faced off against Sami Zayn with his spot at the Royal Rumble match on the line. Towards the end of the match, when Rollins was well in control, Triple H’s music played to distract Rollins and allow Zayn to pick up the win.

A fuming Seth Rollins then stormed off the ring to confront the General Manager Mick Foley who told him that he was unable to identify who played Triple H’s music, but suggested that it might have been Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins seemed to have taken the matters into his own hand last night. At TakeOver: San Antonio, Rollins stormed the ring and hijacked the show for a few minutes. He demanded that Triple H come out and face him like a man.

He also stressed that he would not leave the ring until the Cerebral Assasin showed his face.

"I'M NOT LEAVING THIS RING UNTIL YOU COME OUT HERE AND MAKE ME!" - @WWERollins to @TripleH #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hdfQlLwNxZ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017

An angry Triple H stormed out from the back and ordered the security to clear Rollins from the ring before heading back again. Seth cleaned house with the security persons and tried to get to the back to get his hands on Triple H, but more security poured out and dragged Rollins away from the arena.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how Triple H reacts to Seth’s invasion of his home territory. If history has taught us something, then surely Triple H is not going to let this slide.

Tonight on Royal Rumble, we can expect these two to have a face-off. Since both Rollins and Triple H are not in the Royal Rumble match as of now, we can expect them to have a backstage segment to kickstart their rivalry.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a brilliant piece of storytelling on WWE’s part. Spreading the storyline over the developmental territory is a new way of approaching the feud and guessing from the reaction of the crowd, it was a huge success.

Let’s hope that the WWE Creative comes up with more creative ideas for the feud between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

