WWE News: Seth Rollins To Miss WWE Live Events

The Raw Exclusive Road to WrestleMania Live Events this weekend will not feature Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins isn’t wrestling this weekend, but what about WrestleMania?

What’s the Story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has not been cleared to wrestle at WWE live events this weekend.

The WWE stated in a press release that while the full scope of Rollins injury is unknown, he is will not be wrestling this weekend and that a full medical update will be available for the fans next week on Monday Night Raw

“The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.

Seth Rollins’ right knee was reinjured during Samoa Joe’s ambush at the conclusion of this Monday’s Raw, WWE.com can now confirm. The attack occurred as Rollins was heading to the ring to finally confront Triple H, who cost The Architect a WWE Universal Championship opportunity back in August.”

In Case You Didn’t Know

Rollins re-injured his knee this past Monday when he was attacked by Triple H’s hired gun, Samoa Joe. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch which led to an awkward landing for Rollins that has said to have reinjured his MCL.

This was not Rollins’ first time injured as he initially hurt his knee in 2015 at a Live Event in Dublin, Ireland. During a match with Kane, Rollins attempted a Sunset Flip Powerbomb to put Kane through a table, but would awkwardly plant his right foot and tear the ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus of his right knee. The injury occurred weeks before the 2015 Survivor Series pay-per-view and would keep him out of action until Extreme Rules 2016.

It was rumoured that the plans for WrestleMania 32 were supposed to be a match between Triple H and Rollins, but Roman Reigns was placed in that spot due to Rollins’ injury. With Rollins reinjuring his knee this week, the match may be put on hold yet again.

The Heart of the Matter

The WWE Live Events Rollins will miss this weekend are part of the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Tour. The following are the Raw Exclusive Live Events Rollins won’t be appearing at this weekend.

Friday, February 3, 2017 1stBank Center Broomfield, Connecticut Saturday, February 4, 2017 Maverik Center Salt Lake City, Utah Sunday, February 5, 2017 Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, Oregon

What’s Next?

Monday Night Raw is where the WWE will reveal all the details of Rollins’ knee injury and that will more than likely tie into any of their WrestleMania plans. Whether Rollins will be ready by WrestleMania or not will probably be revealed this Monday on Raw, so fans can only hope for the best.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It was expected that Rollins would be unable to compete at this weekend’s live events due to his torn MCL; which has a recovery time of about 8 weeks. The more important news to come out of this is the fact that the WWE will be providing a full update for the fans on Raw.

As previously stated, this injury will heavily affect their WrestleMania plans for the second year in a row, so what has revealed on Raw is keen for all fans who are looking forward to seeing The Architect face The Cerebral Assassin at Camping World Stadium on April 2nd.