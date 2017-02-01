WWE News: WWE releases unseen slow-motion footage of Samoa Joe's attack on Seth Rollins

Some new angles of the debut of Samoa Joe have been released by the WWE in slow motion video.

by Jeremy Bennett News 01 Feb 2017, 09:32 IST

Triple H and Samoa Joe left Seth Rollins battered

What’s the story?

WWE’s YouTube channel has released unseen slow-motion footage of Samoa Joe’s attack on Seth Rollins at the end of Monday Night Raw this week. Check out the video below:

In case you didn’t know...

This is the official main roster debut for Samoa Joe, who is the first ever two-time NXT Champion. Joe has been a professional wrestler since 1999 and his career includes a near ten-year run with Impact Wrestling from 2005 to 2015.

The heart of the matter...

Ever since Triple H screwed Seth Rollins out of the WWE Universal Championship match shortly after SummerSlam, Rollins has been on a warpath trying to get his hands on Triple H, but more than half a year later, he still hasn’t been able to.

We have now found out that Triple H has recruited an ally from his own NXT roster to take out Rollins, with the ‘destroyer’ being Samoa Joe.

What’s next?

On the next Monday Night Raw, we will more than likely hear from Triple H and his reasoning for bringing in Samoa Joe to do his work for him.

We’ll also probably get a response from Seth Rollins as well, and that response is likely to involve a physical altercation with either Triple H or Samoa Joe, possibly even both. This feud is meant to carry over to the Fastlane PPV and possibly culminate at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

It certainly makes sense now as to why Samoa Joe was kept out of the Royal Rumble. There was nothing for him to gain by being in the match since he was being brought in as Triple H’s mercenary to take out Seth Rollins instead.

It was definitely a great way to bring in Joe, who works as one of the best heels in professional wrestling. With the current progression of the storyline, it appears that Seth Rollins will have to go through Samoa Joe at Fastlane in order to get to Triple H at WrestleMania.

