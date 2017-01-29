WWE News: Steve Austin on why Royal Rumble needs veteran star power

The reason why Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and the Undertaker are in the Royal Rumble is explained by "The Rattlesnake".

by Jeremy Bennett News 29 Jan 2017, 09:49 IST

Steve Austin explains why the guys in this picture are needed in the Royal Rumble match...

What’s the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge show on CMT and the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Within the interview, Austin talked about the need for legends and veterans like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Undertaker in this year’s Royal Rumble.

In case you didn’t know...

Steve Austin holds the record for most Royal Rumble match wins, having won it thrice, and to this day is the only WWE Superstar to have three wins. There are five WWE Superstars that are tied with two wins, but John Cena is the only active wrestler among the bunch.

The heart of the matter

During the interview with Scott Fishman, Steve Austin explained why legends were needed for this Royal Rumble with the following quote:

“They are relying on the established stars to help out with their experience. I think it's more than nostalgia. There are these guys who have been there, done it over and over. People still want to see them, but the fact is that they are this veteran presence and are super well-known. Most of that roster is not over to the degree a lot of the current guys are. So blend them in there and let those young guys get the rub, do well, because they are the future.”

What’s next?

One of the most anticipated Royal Rumble matches ever is now merely a few hours away, from the Texas Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Also read: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Matches: Analysis of the complete match card for the upcoming PPV

It will remain to be seen if a new star is built at the expense of the established legends, or if one of those legends goes on to main event WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

Steve Austin is spot-on with his reasoning for the need of established stars in the Royal Rumble match. If Vince McMahon really wants to get a guy like Braun Strowman or Baron Corbin over, having him take out Brock Lesnar, Goldberg or Undertaker would be huge for his stock.

This is how you build those new stars, and with the brand split, it is more important than ever to have the main event scene stocked with fresh talent.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com