NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada retains the IWGP Heavyweight Championship after defeating Kenny Omega

Wrestle Kingdom 11 ended with what will probably be the match of the year of 2017 and we’re just 4 days into the year. Kenny Omega challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the two men tore the house down. They had the crowd wrapped around their fingers as they went back and forth for over 45 minutes with the babyface champion, Kazuchika Okada, finally retaining his title after multiple Rainmaker Clotheslines.

Okada and Omega hit each other with everything they had with dangerous spots throughout the match including a breathtaking Dragon Suplex off the top rope and an alley-oop right over the top rope and into a table at ringside. Omega finally looked to have Okada in his sights as he went to hit and One Winged Angel but Okada ended up reversing it and hitting a Tombstone Piledriver. The face of New japan then hit his patented Rainmaker Clothesline before finally pinning Omega as the crowd met it with mixed reactions.

Okada addressed the crowd after the match promising them that he was the #1 wrestler in the company and promised to carry New Japan into 2017 as The Young Bucks led Omega away.Okada also added that Kenny Omega is the best gaijin wrestler in NJPW history.

Sportskeeda’s take

The championship match is an early contender for match of the year. The match itself was incredible but Kenny Omega should have won. He was super-hot in the run up to Wrestle Kingdom and looked liked the right choice to carry New Japan Wrestling into 2017.